Fryers, Fay and Rock secure World Championships wins

Jonny Stapleton

Three was the magic number for Ireland in Istanbul today.

All three Irish fighters in World Championships action secured wins and passage into the final 16 of the prestigious competition.

Caitlin Fryers, Niamh Fay and Kaci Rock all won on a successful day for Team Ireland.

Niamh Fay got the day off to a perfect start as she recorded victory in her senior international debut. The Ballyboughal fighter defeated Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the bantamweight Round of 32.

Caitlin Fryers followed suit winning her World Championships debut in the same afternoon session.

The Immaculata fight defeated South Africa’s Thandolwethu T. Mathiba via a unanimous decision to move to within a win of the quarter-finals.

Kaci Rock rounded off a very successful day for the team as she record victory in the evening session.

Fighting in her first World Championships bout and her first-ever senior International, the Enniskerry fighter Austeja Auciute of Lithuania in the 66kg class.

Rock will now fight Anna Lysenko of Ukraine in the last 16.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

