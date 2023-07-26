Fryers Dares O’Leary to Try End his Career

Larry Fryers has dared Pierce O’Leary to try and end his career.

Fryers wants a shot at the emerging talent and has made his intentions to fight public. Indeed, he has reached out to O’Leary privately in a bid to get it made.

The Queensberry puncher of note said he is willing to trade leather but warned the Monaghan man a fight between the pair would be his last.

‘Lethal’ has taken exception to the comments and called for O’Leary to back them up. He says if there is nothing to fear then there should be nothing to prevent the fight from being made.

“I’ve already expressed my desire to dance with O’Leary,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “I wonder will he have the balls to back up his end my career statement.”

“It should be easy to make as he is supposed be fighting soon. Why not have that fight against me?

“When I reached out to him he said he would talk to his team so if he wants it then it should be straightforward unless his team is scared of the fight.”

O’Leary is set to defend his WBC International title very soon, with a fight on the Joyce-Zhang II card set for London in September very likely.

Fryers has no date lined up but wants a big fight and the chance to continue his away corner upset run.