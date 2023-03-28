Frustrated Anthony Cacace ‘NEEDS’ a big name next

Frustrated Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] is desperate to secure a big-name opponent for his Belfast return on May 27.

‘The Apache’ is delighted to have secured a slot on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Luis Alberto Lopez world title challenge and wants a fight fitting of the BT Sports broadcast bill.

The IBO super featherweight world champion is open to all comers and is hopeful his big fight luck will change in time for the May clash.

“I need a big fight. I’ve been British champion, I fought for the IBO, beat [Michael] Magnesi, there has got to be one of the big lads that want to take me on,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m well ranked in every governing body bar the WBC. I’m sitting well. It’s so frustrating because I feel it’s just a bit of a joke. It’s all this chit chat and nothing really materializes, but it would be nice for it to happen once. Anyone who wants it can have it. Of course, it has to make sense for me but any of these guys, your Jono Carrolls, your Archie Sharps any of them, line them up, no problem.”

Cacace has been linked to Archie Sharp, Zelfa Barrett, Alex Dilmaghani and even Jono Carrol of late and the IBO title win was meant to open the door to the kind of fights he craves.

That hasn’t happened yet and Cacace doesn’t quite understand why, pointing to a lack of knowledge of the business side of the sport.

“I don’t think they are avoiding me. It’s not like I’m some Lomachenko. Maybe it’s risk-reward? I suppose it’s down to management.

“Its management over the years, it’s money and business. It’s part of the business I’ve never really had anything to do with it. I’ll fight, tell me how much I’m getting and how many rounds it is and I’m there. It’s that simple.”

While he still holds opponent frustrations, Cacace is delighted to be on such a big card and fighting in Belfast for the first time since he appeared high up the Carl Frampton versus Chris Avolas card in 2015.

“It’s a great opportunity to be on such a big card with Michael Conlan fighting for a World title. I’m buzzing,” he said.

“This is a golden opportunity and at my age, it’s something I appreciate.”

Commenting on his recent link to Jono Carool is said.: “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to Jono face to face, he seems to be a real good lad, but I just want the fight because he is doing well and I’m doing well. I think he was cut in his last fight but if he wanted to fight on this card I’m up for that. “