From direct provision to the pro ring – Yannick Maseke realizes pro dream

Yannick Maseke completes the journey from asylum seeker to pro boxer as he signs pro terms with Robbie Fylnn Sports Management.

A year on from outlining his turbulent backstory and dreams of one day becoming a professional boxer on national broadcaster RTE, the aptly nick-named Yannick ”Champion” Maseke has now made the move to the professional ranks.

The light welterweight has signed a three contract and looks set to fulfil his pro boxing dream

Maseke will be managed by London-based Waterford native, Robbie Flynn and advised by Dean Whyte – brother of current WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion, Dillian Whyte.

The new to scene pro comes to the paid ranks with an extremely interesting back story. He came to Ireland from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) seeking asylum following a family tragedy that resulted in the shooting dead of his older brother and guardian.

A promising boxer in his home country, he continued his training while living in a direct provision centre in Athlone. He made a name for himself on the amateur circuit, winning titles at both Leinster and Connacht level. A devotion to boxing helped him build a life and settle in Ireland, which he now considers to be his home.

He now moves into the pro ranks ready to represent his adopted country of Ireland in the competitive division.

Commenting on his signing, Yannick has said: “I am so happy to finally announce that my dream of becoming a professional boxer has come true. I’ve wanted to tell people the good news for a few weeks which has been tough to keep quiet, but now that my medicals have been passed and my professional licence approved, I’m telling anyone and everyone that the Champ is here and I’m ready to make the people of Ireland proud!

“The next few weeks will be spent sharpening the tools and training hard with my neighbour and fellow Irish Boxer Joe Ward in preparation for my debut which my manager Robbie has said he hopes will be around September/October in the UK and then I would really love to close out the year hopefully on a show in Ireland.”

Maseke hopes to have his first professional fight later this year, with training already well underway.