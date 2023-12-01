Friends Forever? Sean McComb details his Sam Maxwell history

Familiarity hasn’t bred contempt, but Sean McComb predicts himself and Sam Maxwell will beat the sh*t out of each other on Saturday night.

Having shared a house, fight camps, and the sparing ring the ‘Public Nuisances’ and the former British champion are well acquainted.

Indeed, they remain close and friendly. That friendship wasn’t put aside throughout fight camp or even fight week, with the pair more than just cordial when their paths crossed in Belfast over the last number of days.

However, it will be anything but friendly once the first bell rings for their eagerly anticipated 50-50 fight on the Conlan-Gill card in the SSE Arena on Saturday. Their friendship won’t get in the way of a good fight says McComb.

“We’ll put our friendship aside for 30 and go bang at it,” McComb tells Irish-boxing.com.

Belfast, UK – December 1: Sean McComb and Sam Maxwell Weigh In ahead of their WBO European Super Lightweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 1 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I haven’t a bad word to say about Sam. I’m sure Sam hasn’t a bad word to say about me,” he adds.

It’s a unique set of circumstances but not a series of events that will hurt the fight as a spectacle says McComb

The former Holy Trinity amateur also claims the friendly build-up won’t have a negative impact on the southpaw’s motivation.

“I don’t need that coming into a fight. I just focus on me. I know I just need to perform. I’m focused on that. The 30 minutes I’m in the ring is just me trying to hit me and me trying to hit him,” he continues.

“It is a new experience for me but, up to now, I haven’t found it weird at all.

“I’ve seen him there, we’ve shaken hands and had a hug. We’ve lived together next door from the gym in Glasgow. We’d go in and spar and beat the shit out of each other and after we’d go home together, eat together. We’d punch the sh*t out of each other and then go back in and love together.”

The fact they have previously put friendship aside to go to war allows McComb to predict an entertaining WBO European title fight awaits.

“If our spars are anything to go by it will be a f*cking good fight.”

McComb has found momentum and form again after his defeat to Gavin Gywnne and he knows the importance of not slipping up on Saturday’s big card.

“Every fight now is like my last fight because if I lose I’m back down the pecking order. You don’t break through unless you win these fights and I want to break through and get the top lads. There is a lot of pressure on me to win here.”