Friday’s National U22 and U18 Championships Semi Final Results

Jonny Stapleton

11 final spots were secured in the National Stadium tonight.

10 U18 fighters progressed to next week’s finals week, while European Junior Chloe Gabriel secured a walkover in the U22s.

U18 Semi Finals

50kg Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf) W/O
52kg Lucy O’Neill (Ballybough) beat Sophie O’Sullivan (Mulhuddart) 3-2
52kg Esther Lambe (Setanta L) beat Ruby Lynch (St Francis) 5-0
54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore) beat Leah O’Keefe (Kanturk) 4-1
57kg Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians) beat Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar) 5-0
57kg Cori Gleeson (St Francis) W/O
60kg Leah Lehane (Rylane) beat Ella Hanlon (Ballybough) 3-2
70kg Laura Moran ( St Annes) W/O
81+kg Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair) beat Aine Doyle (St Marys New Ross) 5-0
81+kg Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare) Beat sya McJyn Igelige (Clann Naofa 5-0

U22

Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) W/O

Jonny Stapleton

