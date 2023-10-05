Friday’s National Senior Championship Line Up

The National Senior [formerly Intermediate] Championships glove off at the National Stadium this weekend.

Over 200 boxers will compete to become Irish Champions across the weight spectrums over the next few weeks.

Step one to potential success begins for some this Frida. Below are Friday’s pairings.

10 Fighters to Look Out for at the 2023 Irish Seniors [Intermediates]

Friday, October 6th:

60kg Conor Murphy (Olympic C) V Joseph O’Brien (Togher)

60kg Kian Duff (Bracken) V Cole Taylor (St John Bosco)

60kg Andres Clemenger (Smithfield) V Eoghan Walsh (Togher)

63.5kg Derek Kerr (Evolution) V Danny Lucey (Rylane)

63.5kg Adam Taffe (Monkstown D) V Kuba Pielesz (Midleton)

67kg Gareth Dowling (Docklands) V David O’Driscoll (Muskerry)

71kg James Uzell (Drimnagh) V Eoin O’Neill (Kilcullen)

71kg Ben Teeling (Holy Family L) V Dean Furlong (Wexford CBS)

71kg Shane O’Neill (Esker) V Gavin Bradshaw (Drimnagh)

71kg David Prior (Celtic Eagles) W/O

71kg Ben McHugh (Monivea/Defence F) V Liam Brennan (Sacred Heart L)

71kg Sean Kelleher (Muskerry) V Cian Devlin (Spartan)

71kg Daniel Henriksson (Cashen Vale) V Darran Shanahan (Muskerry)

71kg Laurence Ward (Monivea) W/O

86kg Eli Samba Diaw (Four Kings) V Owen Corrigan (Monkstown D)

86kg Shane Cunningham (Golden Gloves) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)