Friday’s National Senior Championship Line Up

The National Senior [formerly Intermediate] Championships glove off at the National Stadium this weekend.

Over 200 boxers will compete to become Irish Champions across the weight spectrums over the next few weeks.

Step one to potential success begins for some this Frida. Below are Friday’s pairings.

10 Fighters to Look Out for at the 2023 Irish Seniors [Intermediates]

Friday, October 6th:

60kg   Conor Murphy (Olympic C) V Joseph O’Brien (Togher)

60kg   Kian Duff (Bracken) V Cole Taylor (St John Bosco)

60kg   Andres Clemenger (Smithfield) V Eoghan Walsh (Togher)

63.5kg Derek Kerr (Evolution) V Danny Lucey (Rylane)

63.5kg Adam Taffe (Monkstown D) V Kuba Pielesz (Midleton)

67kg   Gareth Dowling (Docklands) V David O’Driscoll (Muskerry)

71kg   James Uzell (Drimnagh) V Eoin O’Neill (Kilcullen)

71kg   Ben Teeling (Holy Family L) V Dean Furlong (Wexford CBS)

71kg   Shane O’Neill (Esker) V Gavin Bradshaw (Drimnagh)

71kg   David Prior (Celtic Eagles) W/O

71kg   Ben McHugh (Monivea/Defence F) V Liam Brennan (Sacred Heart L)

71kg   Sean Kelleher (Muskerry) V Cian Devlin (Spartan)

71kg   Daniel Henriksson (Cashen Vale)  V Darran Shanahan (Muskerry)

71kg   Laurence Ward (Monivea)  W/O

86kg   Eli Samba Diaw (Four Kings) V Owen Corrigan (Monkstown D)

86kg   Shane Cunningham (Golden Gloves) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)

