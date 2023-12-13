Free Bets & Betting Sign Up Offers in Ireland

One of the biggest draws of online gambling over land-based gambling is the promotions. When you use a betting site, you can claim excellent bonuses like free bets and additional funds if you find a site with a good sign-up offer. And the best sites have even more promotions beyond that!

Our experts have found their picks for the top betting sites in Ireland based on the betting offers they have up for grabs. We’ve also detailed some of the promotions you’ll find and explained what makes the bonuses the best.

The top pick for the best betting offers site in Ireland is bet365; check out this great site today.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Best Betting Sites in Ireland for Betting Offers Rated

After extensive research, our team of experts believes the below sites to be the best betting sites in Ireland for betting promotions. Keep reading to find out more about these great sites.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Our top pick for the best betting site in Ireland is a name that needs no introduction: bet365. This is one the best-known online betting sites for a very good reason, with dozens of sports to bet on, a great sportsbook interface and more live-streamed events than any of its competitors. The icing on the cake is bet365’s excellent mobile applications, further streamlining the betting experience for your convenience.

Pros Cons ✅ Many betting options ❌ Restrictions on payment options ✅ Dedicated mobile apps ✅ 24/7 customer support

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

BetVictor is another betting site with a solid reputation in the Irish betting community, providing some outstanding depth for popular sports like football and horse racing. The website is also well designed with a clean interface, the odds are highly competitive, and we were impressed with the types of bets on offer. And you can’t forget their fantastic range of promotions available for punters, new and old.

Pros Cons ✅ Deep markets for football and racing ❌ Slow responses from customer service ✅ Fast withdrawals ✅ Strong licensing from GCGB and UKGC

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Compared to some of our other picks, Novibet is a newer entry into the Irish betting sphere, but it stands alongside its more experienced competitors without issue. The Novibet website looks great, functions well on desktop and mobile, and provides plenty of payment options for you to take full control of your account. Novibet also allows you to make bets over many markets, including popular ones like football, boxing and racing and also has unique events like awards shows and television competitions if that’s more up your alley.

Pros Cons ✅ Attractive and intuitive website ❌ Website only available in English ✅ Consistently good odds ✅ Smooth live-streaming function

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Betway was founded in 2006 and has provided a solid betting service worldwide ever since. Its website is a little utilitarian but easy to use, making bet placing simple and enjoyable. It offers betting across many different sports and is well-recognised as the best bookie for esports betting. Additionally, Betway has a fantastic 24/7 customer support service, accessible both through their desktop and mobile platforms, and a range of responsible gaming tools to keep you safe.

Pros Cons ✅ Intuitive and easy-to-use interface ❌ Lacklustre website design ✅ Many betting markets ✅ Best option for esports betting

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Our final recommendation is a name that’s been around for almost a century. William Hill is a veteran of the sports betting industry; it launched in 1934 and continues to find itself on lists of the best betting companies. We love the variety of sports you can bet on, the depths of their betting markets and the excellent promotions on offer. But overall, when it comes to William Hill, its biggest selling feature is its reputation and reliability as you know, it’s a betting service that will never let you down.

Pros Cons ✅ Almost a century of experience ❌ Doesn’t accept mobile payment methods ✅ Generous daily bonuses ✅ Great mobile compatibility

How We Choose the Best Betting Offers in Ireland

Now that you have our top picks for the best betting offers in Ireland, we want to make sure you know why these are our picks. We’ve outlined the standards we hold these offers so you understand what our experts look for and what you can expect from these betting offers.

If you want more information on the Top 5 Best Betting Sites in Ireland, which are listed above, check out our dedicated review by clicking here.

Value of the Bonus

This is probably the most obvious point of scrutiny — how much does a bettor get from this bonus? This isn’t limited to the number of euros listed at the top of the website; this means ‘what is the realistic value?’ A promotion with 10 free bets might look great until you remember that each bet is worth 10¢. Or a €20 bonus funds offer looks great until you learn that the withdrawal limit on those bonus funds is capped at €40.

We take all of this into account when we think about how valuable a bonus really is. Is the bonus just using big numbers to look pretty, or is it actually a great deal? Remember, the offer that looks generous isn’t always the best value.

Wagering Requirements

This is a point you might overlook if you aren’t acquainting yourself with the terms and conditions at online gambling sites. The vast majority of bonuses will be subject to wagering requirements. Put simply, this is the number of times you must wager the worth of your bonus before you’re allowed to cash out, and it catches many new players out. So, on a €10 bonus with a 15x wagering requirement, you have to wager €150 of bonus funds before you can withdraw any of your winnings from that bonus.

It’s apparent how unreasonable wagering requirements could become a huge pain. This is especially true when your wagering requirements sit at 200x.

Minimum Deposits and Restricted Payment Methods

When trying to claim a bonus, the restrictions can even apply to how you put money into your account. For instance, most bonuses have a minimum deposit, and you expect it to lie around €10. Much more than that on a minimum isn’t very appealing — this includes bet X for Y deals, where X amount is equivalent to your minimum deposit.

Additionally, some bonuses won’t accept deposits made through certain payment methods, usually various e-wallets. The best bonuses won’t discriminate between transfer methods, but just in case, you should always check the T&Cs to ensure you aren’t about to make a pointless deposit.

Betting Options

With some bonuses, you can only use those bonus funds on specific types of bets. For example, free bets may only be eligible on parlay bets and cannot be used flexibly. On the other hand, a profit boost might be usable on any bet you want to make. It goes without saying, but we value flexibility in bonuses, as it means a wider range of punters will be satisfied with the offer. This includes bonuses for specific sporting events such as boxing, cricket, or football.

If you wish to learn more about the Best Boxing Sites in Ireland you can read our dedicated review, read more here.

Any Other Restrictions

In addition to those major points, we look at other minor restrictions that could affect the quality of the betting offer, including:

Odds — is the bonus limited to low-stakes bets?

Expiry dates — how long is the bonus available for, both to claim and to use?

Account age eligibility — is the bonus only offered to new accounts, or can older users benefit too?

How To Claim a Betting Sign-Up Offer

So you’re registering a new account with a sportsbook with a fantastic welcome offer — how do you claim it? Here’s a general guide on how you want to sign up and claim your bonus. Remember, this might change a little between sites, so pay attention to the instructions provided by your sportsbook.

Choose a betting site with a good sign-up offer — use one of our links to make the sign-up process even easier. Register a new account — you’ll need to enter personal details like your name, age, address, email, etc. If your chosen site requires a promo code for the bonus, you’ll probably input it here when you register. Verify your new account — you don’t have to do this now, but do it as soon as possible to save yourself grief when trying to cash out. Make your first deposit — make sure you deposit the correct amount if your bonus calls for it. Start betting — if your welcome bonus requires you to make qualifying bets, do that now. Claim your bonus funds — if it hasn’t been credited to your account automatically, you might need to claim it from the ‘promotions’ tab.

Types of Betting Offers and Promotions

Betting sites offer many types of promotions, and they can vary across the time you’re registered. We’ve detailed a list of the most common promotions you’ll encounter so you know what you’re dealing with.

Sign-Up Offers

A sign-up offer is the most significant promotion available at a betting site — this is the offer a betting site will market itself on to attract new users. As such, they tend to be the most generous offer you’ll find outside of seasonal promos. A sign-up offer isn’t a fixed type of promotion as it is usually a version or combination of other promotions, namely deposit match bonuses and free bets.

Free Bets

This is what it says on the tin: the betting site awards you with free bets for meeting some kind of qualifying condition. This is typically making a deposit or wagering a certain amount, although some sites will give these out free as daily rewards especially in sign-up bonuses. Free bets have a fixed value, usually around 10¢, and sometimes have limitations on where they can be used.

Deposit Match

This is a classic promotion for online gambling sites, where the website will match your deposit by a percentage up to a certain amount. For example, on a 100% match bonus up to €500, if you deposit €100, the site will add a further €100 in bonus funds for a total of €200. However, no matter how much you deposit, the bonus can never exceed €500.

These are very popular as a part of sign-up bonuses and regular rewards in loyalty programs. You can also find them popping up around holidays.

Enhanced Odds

These short-term bonuses enhance the odds on specific bets. It encourages punters, new and old, to place bets and get involved with the bookies. Enhanced odds promotions tend to fluctuate daily and are sometimes restricted to new users. They also usually have a max bet, limiting your bonus winnings.

The additional winnings you gain from enhanced odds bonuses are paid in free bets or betting funds, not hard cash. So you must wager these winnings before you can receive your payout.

Profit Boosts

A profit boost is similar to an enhanced odds bonus; it ups the odds or profit on a given bet. The main difference is that profit boosts are more flexible than enhanced odds, and you can use them on a wider range of wagers. In fact, the two terms are often used interchangeably.

Cashback Bonuses

Cashback bonuses are promotions that refund you a portion of your losses sustained over a specific period of time, usually a week or a month. Betting sites that offer cashback bonuses will usually do so on a regular basis, like ‘Cashback Friday’ deals. The portion returned to you of your losses will be small, maybe 10-20%, and they’ll be paid not in cash but bonus funds that require wagering.

VIP / Loyalty Programs

Betting sites want to encourage bettors to stick around once they’ve used their welcome bonus and spent time exploring. So, they reward returning users through loyalty schemes. These offer exclusive perks, bonuses and sometimes gifts to punters who spend frequently and generously.

Perks could be as simple as withdrawal priority or extra bonuses to snag, but for the most dedicated users, they reserve things like birthday gifts, personal hosts and invites to VIP events. While not everyone will qualify for the extreme luxuries afforded to the wealthiest players, even the lower levels of membership will have attractive benefits.

Casino Promotions

Nowadays, you find that many online sportsbooks aren’t just sportsbooks but also online casinos, poker rooms, and bingo services. When everything is wrapped up together, you’ll sometimes get bonuses which appeal to multiple parts of the site, trying to get customers to use all the features instead of just one. Most frequently, you’ll find bonuses like free spins in combined promotions, as they’re flexible and simple to understand, no matter your area of gambling expertise.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What betting site in Ireland has the best betting offers?

We’ve rated our top five betting offers at the head of this article, so check those out for a handful of options! Our favourite of those is bet365.

What are free bet promotions?

These promotions award you free bets, or betting credits, to use on a betting site. Once you’ve used your betting credits (sometimes multiple times), you can withdraw them as winnings. You often have to make a deposit before claiming your free bets.

Can I win real money with free bet offers?

Yes! Free bet offers allow you to make bets and withdraw money won with those bets. However, some free bet offers will require you to meet a wagering requirement before you cash out.

How do ‘bet X get Y’ promotions work?

For these promotions, you must make a qualifying bet of €X to receive €Y in bonus funds. Once you’ve deposited into your account and made bets to meet amount X, you will be eligible to claim your bonus.

What is the best sign-up offer in Ireland?

You can find our picks for the best sign-up offers available to Irish punters at the top of this article. Out of these, our very favourite is bet365.

Published in partnership with Acroud Media.

Originally published on irish-boxing.com