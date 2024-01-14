Free Agent Thomas O’Toole weighing up options

Free agent Thomas O’Toole wants 2024 to be full of big fights after being on the wrong end of ’empty promises’ last year.

The Galway fighter has split with Fight Locker, the agency he teamed up with when he first turned over in 2021.

It appears the split wasn’t overly amicable with ‘The Kid’ suggesting he wasn’t feeling the love post his last fight last summer.

As a result, the undefeated light heavy parted ways with the New York-based team, he does admit guided the first part of his career well.

“It just wasn’t the right fit anymore,” the Connemara man tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I had a lot of empty promises, so I had to do what was best for me and my career. Up until my last bout in August my career was going okay. I wasn’t getting the push for big chances but I was keeping relatively active which was good.”

The 26-year-old, who has a first-round Matchroom-promoted knockout on his resume, will take his time before joining a new setup.

Celtic Eagles graduate, O’Toole is open to all offers but will do his due diligence before committing his future to anyone.

“I’m open to everything in terms of a new team. I know how hard this game is but I know what I need and what I have to look for. So it’s a decision I would definitely take my time with.

“In terms of who I’d like to work with I’m very open. I’ve already made the sacrifice of relocating to the US so I’m open to whatever makes sense. But like I said It will be a carefully planned decision,” he adds before hinting he would prove an attractive proposition for promoters on either side of the Atlantic.

“I’m a big draw in America and in Ireland, so I know the right opportunities will come. I’m an elite level fighter. 2024 I plan on getting on bigger platforms.”

The prospect who has impressed since turning over doesn’t need a team to secure a fight it seems. He claims he won’t be idle in the coming months and says he has big fight news pending.

“I hope to have news soon about my next fight and it’s one that excites me.”