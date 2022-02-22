Francy Luzoho to test new AJ approach on March Madness card

Francy Luzoho [3(2)-1-0] will fight for the first time in the UK on a March Madness card.

The English-based Dubliner will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Willows Banqueting Suite, Bath Street, Willenhall on March 27.

The fight represents ‘The Butcher Boy’s’ first in 2022, his first in the UK, and his first under his new managerial and coaching setup.

🔥🔥🔥🥊 @The_ButcherBoy makes his UK debut in Willenhall West Midlands on 27th March.

To buy your tickets direct from the the Butcher Boy please contact @RingWalkUkMedia for details. Tickets start at £40pp. #teambutcherboy🥊 pic.twitter.com/w4Kyd6b4Er — #RingWalkFridayFeeling🥊 (@RingWalkFriday) February 14, 2022

The Congolese Dub revealed he would train out of the Box Smart Elite Gym in England’s West Midlands late last year. Shiney Singh, who is an England Talent Pathway’s Regional coach, will take the reigns as head coach, while 26-year-old will also employ new strength and conditioning coaches amongst other team members. The likes of George Vernon, Reece Roberts, Bhupinder Singh, and Lucy Fletcher make up the new and increased team.

Speaking on that team he said: “Going forward I’ll be surrounded by a full team of professional and fully qualified people that will offer me the chance to better my career and help me get to the next level,” he told Irish-boxing.com before comparing his new setup to that of Joshua’s.

“Call it AJ professionalisms. I’m bringing my work ethic, dedication, and my Mamba mentality to a professional team and I’ll become a force not to be messed with. I’ll bring that Terence Crawford ruthlessness.”