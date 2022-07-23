Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Francy Luzoho Overcomes Game Simpson

Francy Luzoho was made to work for his fifth career win on Friday night.

‘The Butcher Boy’ registered his second win of the year and his second under the Box Smart Elite on PCB Boxing’s Havoc at the Hanger show in Wolverhampton.

The Congolese Dub outpointed Karl Simpson over four rounds much to the delight of vocal support.

Luzoho, who came into the ring to his very own walk-out tune, didn’t have it all his own way, however, as the tough and busy Simpson came looking to win.

Indeed, the English fighter took one round of the 27-year-old and shared another with the fight eventually socred 39-38 in the Irish fighter’s favour.

Luzoho will be happy with the workout and content to have been asked questions considering he will look to step things up later in the year.

The win sees Luzoho improve to 5-1 while Simpson slips to 1-9.

