Frampton Urges Matchroom to Bring Agyarko Home

Carl Frampton believes Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] needs to be brought back to Belfast.

‘The Jackal’ feels the Holy Trinity graduate is ready for a next-level move and thinks that should be made in his home city.

Writing in his popular Sunday Life column the former two-weight world champ suggested it was time the light middleweight prospect made serious moves toward increasing his following, while expressing a fear fighting early on DAZN shows may not be the best possible way to do that.

With that in mind, one of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters argues Eddie Hearn and co should promote ‘Black Thunder’ in his home city – and tap into the massive support for the sport in the capital of Irish boxing.

“I really want to see him fight at home because that’s where you build a fan base. I don’t think DAZN are doing the numbers they had been hoping for and Caoimhin was fighting pretty early in the night, so the numbers who watched him would not have been great and that doesn’t help to build a career and fan base. He needs big fights now and in good slots.”

Frampton, who knows a thing or two about building a fan base from home having gone from Ulster Hall bill topper to headline act at a sold out Windsor Park, was also happy to see how the 25-year-old managed the weight drop.

“Caoimhin wasn’t the biggest middleweight so stepping down to light-middle looks like a good move, although there is always a concern in the first fight down that you don’t do the weight right and it could take something from you, but he clearly got it spot on. Although he got caught a few times, his punch resistance was still good despite taking the weight off, although Maciec isn’t the biggest puncher. It’s a good sign he has kept that durability and it was a good win, so it’s all about moving forward now against the right opponents.”

Agyarko will be delighted to hear Frampton suggest he fight at home, it’s something he has been pushing for since even before he teamed up with Hearn and Matchroom.

Speaking before his win on the Chisora-Pulev card at London’s O2 Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com: “I think Belfast might be pushed back right now but who knows, I’ll still be pushing Eddie to make it happen before the end of the year but if not this year it will definitely happen in 2023.”