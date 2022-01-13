Frampton briefly consider a comeback after Martinez’s world title win

Carl Frampton admits watching ‘wee beast’ Kiko Martinez roll back the years prompted him to consider a comeback.

Granted it was a fleeting thought but it was one that passed through the Irish fight legends mind nonetheless.

‘The Jackal’ was both impressed and inspired by the Spaniard’s most recent world title win. In his 17th year as a pro and at the age of 35 ‘Mini Tyson’ stopped Kid Gallahad to win the IBF featherweight title in dramatic fashion late last year.

Martinez’s performance inspired the recently retired former two weight world champion to the point he considered his retirement status, although he wasn’t long about deciding the gloves should stay hung up. ​

“I did think: ‘Kiko is doing this, maybe I could?’” Frampton. told the Andy Watters of the Irish News.

“But then I thought: ‘Nah’ and I shut it down. I went out for a 5k run and I couldn’t walk for a couple of days after it. I was tired and I had a sore groin for a few days so that was enough; that was enough for me.”

Frampton has been a Martinez advocate ever since their second fight in September of 2017. Spain’s greatest fighter earned his respect after two tough fights and the pair have been mutely complimentary in recent years.

Issuing further praise the way of the 35-year-old Frampton said: “Kiko is unbelievable. Look at the shape of him! He’s still a wee beast and he’s obviously completely dedicated to the sport and he trains very hard and doesn’t take much time off and there are people like that, people who just have the buzz and they want to do it. I think Kiko could be somebody who’ll continue to train at a frenetic pace even when he does eventually retire – he’ll probably be doing five sessions a week when he’s 50 but that’s not me.

“We’re different characters but I was delighted for him.”