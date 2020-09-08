‘Fourth Son’ – Court hears of Frampton McGugian relationship breakdown

Two former world champions went head to head today in the court room, as proceedings began surrounding legal action taking by Carl Frampton against Barry McGuigan began.

A Belfast court today heard details of a break down in relationship between Frampton and his former manager and fellow Irish boxing legend McGuigan.

Frampton, who worked with former world champion McGuigan from debut to beyond becoming two weight world champion, is suing his former mentor over alleged withheld earnings.

On the day one of proceedings, which had been delayed, are predicted to last two weeks and are taking place at the High Court, it was said the relationship began to break down in 2016.

Frampton’s barrister told Mr Justice Huddleston that the pair used to be extremely close since they teamed up when the pro novice was just 22. He outlined how Frampton had lived in the McGuigan’s Kent family home

The court was told that they began working together when Mr Frampton was aged 22 and he ended up living and training in the McGuigan family home in Kent, in the south of England. Indeed Gavin Millar QC revealed Frampton felt like he was a fourth son to McGuigan.

The barrister said the relationship began to fall apart in late 2016 – Frampton parted ways with Cyclone in 2017 – as Frampton began to believe his ‘trust was being very much abused’ and certain contract benefits were being ‘kept secret’.

He claimed former world champion McGuigan was on more than one occasion in breach of contract during February 2012 and August 2017.

The lawyer said claimed Frampton didn’t recieve all profit and reward due and said an obligation to transparency as to financial details wasn’t fulfilled.

Liam McCollum QC who represents McGuigan told the court they felt ‘Frampton is most certainly not telling the truth.”

Lawyers for Mr McGuigan have previously stressed that all of the allegations will be categorically denied, and accused Frampton of lying about profit arrangements.

Frampton is suing McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions Ltd in a case that centres on alleged earnings of £4m.

It’s part of a counter claim to separate proceedings Cyclone Promotions brought against Frampton for breach of contract.

Both Mr Frampton and Mr McGuigan have denied the claims against them.

The case continues.