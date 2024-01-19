FOUR major Olympic Qualifier Team selection talking points

The IABA team to contest the first Olympic World Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, was named during the week.

The 8-strong team will contest the tournament at all Olympic weights available, following the qualification for Paris 2024 of reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, and Jack Marley and Dean Clancy.

Four quota places are available in Busto Arsizio in each of the weights Ireland will compete at – Women’s 50kg, 54kg, and 66kg, and Men’s 51kg, 57kg, 71kg, 80kg, and 92+kg. This means that a Quarter-Final win will mean a place in Paris is assured.

As ever the selection caused some debate and generated a number of talking points, some of which we here at Irish-boxing.com took a look at in more detail.

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT PRESENCE

Team Ireland WILL send a super heavyweight to the next qualifier.

The High-Performance Team elected against sending a 92kg+ to the European Games.

It seemed a wasted opportunity, but while the likes of Martin Kennan and Gytis Lisinskas raised their hands in recent years, there was always a feeling the IABA were searching for someone to fill the boots of International tournament veteran Dean ‘Breakfast’ Gardner.

New-to-the-scene super heavyweight Martin McDonagh was advertised as the man to do just that by the people in Crumlin Boxing Club. Phil Sutcliffe and co were keen to point out he had Paris potential and he set about proving it in a whirlwind 10 months.

The super heavyweight took to boxing like a duck to water and won Novice, U22, Senior and Elite titles in the space of a year.

There were suggestions he may need some international experience before being thrown in with the world’s best big men, but he has impressed in camps and will get some international action at the Strandja before he heads to Italy.

The selection of McDonagh also means Ireland send a full team and will look to qualify a boxer at every category available.

DISSENSION BUT NOT WITHIN THE RANKS

As is the case in every Olympic cycle the confirmation of the selection was met with some criticism.

As is par for the course, there are upset and angry clubs, county boards, coaches and boxing family members. The cry of ‘politics’ can be heard across social media as people question the High Performance’s selection.

Indeed, it got as bad as a county board going public with their ‘outrage’ and making ‘discrimination’ accusations.

However, there has been little by way of negative noise coming from the fighters overlooked. No doubt they will be upset, as their Olympic chances lessen but none have been publically critical of the High Performance.

The fact there is a qualifier in Thailand later in the year, and thus Olympic hope, obviously plays a part, as does the High Performance’s move to keep everyone involved.

The majority of #2s and, in some cases, #3s have been selected in the Olympic Training Squad. They will also get competitive action in the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria.

THE BIG DECISIONS

The biggest talking points revolved around the big decisions.

While some fighters moved into 2024 as nailed to compete in an Irish vest in Italy, there were obvious hard choices to be made.

Outside debate whirled around women’s welter, as well as male light middleweight classes. Male featherweight was another there was a decision to be made in while there were two solid contenders in the female bantamweight weight class.

Grainne Walsh got the nod at 66kg and is number 1 in a weight that includes two world champions in Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke.

The Offaly native was fancied for selection considering she won the last two Elite Championships at the weight and neither Broadhurst nor O’Rourke had competed recently.

Back-to-back light middleweight champion, Dean Walsh wasn’t selected to travel to Italy, rather Olympic medal winner, Aidan Walsh was handed the slot. The Belfast Walsh didn’t compete in the most recent Elites but did enough in the eyes of the High-Performance selectors during assessments to take the qualification place. The debate around this issue, however, is sure to continue.

Jude Gallagher has been chosen ahead of Dylan Eagleson, Adam Hession, Paul Loonam and the like at feather while Jennifer Lehane held off competition from Niamh Fay to be chosen at bantam.

WE ARE JUST VERY GOOD AT BOXING

Looking at the selection and running through those that came close makes one come to the realization we are very good at boxing.

The fact, World Champions, Commonwealth gold medal winners, European medalists and so forth will not be on the plane to Italy highlights the strength and depth within Irish boxing.

It also proves that both the High Performance and the talented coaches at clubs around the country are continuing to produce stars.