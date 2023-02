Four Irish fighters shoot for Strandja silver in Sofia today.

Kellie Harrington, Christina Desmond, Amy Broadhurst and Kelyn Cassidy all compete in quarter finals looking to upgrade bronze to silver.

Broadhursts reward for victory over World silver medalist, Charlie Cavanagh is a 66kg semi final with Lui Yang. Cassidy, who also through Friday’s quarters Armenia’s Hambardzum Hakobyan in a light heavweight final four calss.

Olympic lightweight champ, Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Desmond, boxes for a place in against India.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey