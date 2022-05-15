Four Irish Fighters fight for World medals today

Four Team Ireland boxers are in World Championships quarter-final action today.

Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Lisa O’Rourke and Carly McNaul will all fight for prestigious medals in Istanbul.

Olympian, Walsh (57kg) will box out of the blue corner when she meets Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova in bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

Two bouts later, in bout 7, Broadhurst (63kg) vies for a semi-final berth against Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic. 70kg O’Rourke, in red, will contest against Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in bout 10 in the same ring and session.

52kg Carly McNaul is in action in bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, against Brazil’s Carolina De Almeida.

Tuesday May 17th will be a rest day, and finals will be boxed across Thursday May 18th and Friday May 19th.

Prize money is up for grab for podium finishes at this year’s tournament:

Medal Prize Money

Gold USD 100,000

Silver USD 50,000

Bronze USD 25,000

Bronze USD 25,000

In order to be entitled to receive the Prize Money, the IBA says the” Boxer must win at least one bout at the Competition and reach place from 1st to 3rd (gold to bronze medal)”.

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.