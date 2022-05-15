Four Irish Fighters fight for World medals today
Four Team Ireland boxers are in World Championships quarter-final action today.
Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Lisa O’Rourke and Carly McNaul will all fight for prestigious medals in Istanbul.
Olympian, Walsh (57kg) will box out of the blue corner when she meets Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova in bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
Two bouts later, in bout 7, Broadhurst (63kg) vies for a semi-final berth against Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic. 70kg O’Rourke, in red, will contest against Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in bout 10 in the same ring and session.
52kg Carly McNaul is in action in bout 3 of Ring B’s afternoon session, against Brazil’s Carolina De Almeida.
Tuesday May 17th will be a rest day, and finals will be boxed across Thursday May 18th and Friday May 19th.
Prize money is up for grab for podium finishes at this year’s tournament:
Medal Prize Money
Gold USD 100,000
Silver USD 50,000
Bronze USD 25,000
Bronze USD 25,000
In order to be entitled to receive the Prize Money, the IBA says the” Boxer must win at least one bout at the Competition and reach place from 1st to 3rd (gold to bronze medal)”.
48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast
63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway
75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway
Coaches:
Zauri Antia
John Conlan
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Competition Venue:
Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey
Competition Dates:
May 6th to 21st.