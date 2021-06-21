Four Irish fighters fight for European Championship U22 medals – How To Watch – Times – Live Stream
Four Irish fighters compete for a place amoung the medals in Italy today.
Monivea’s Adam Hession, Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy, Sligo’s Dean Clancy and Dublin’s Jack Marley are competing in the quarter-finals of the European U22 Championships, where victory will ensure a place on the podium.
The Connaught trio fight in the afternoon session, virtually one after the other, while Marley kicks off tonights evening session.
🕒@EUBCBOXING UNDER 22 DAY 5 SCHEDULE🕒— IABA (@IABABOXING) June 21, 2021
A big day ahead for #TeamIreland with 4️⃣ boxers in Quarter Final action!
🥊RING A🥊
15:15 @adamhession2 v 🇩🇪
18:15 Jack Marley v 🇲🇩
🥊RING B🥊
14:30 @dean_clancy v 🇫🇷
15:00 @Kieranmolloy8 v 🏴
Best of luck guys!🥊🇮🇪#IABA #U22Euros pic.twitter.com/xSpJV4SVPV
Sean McDermot’s Clancy kicks proceedings off for the Irish as he fights for a bronze medal [at least] taking on French opposition at 2:30pm in Ring B.
Molloy is in the same ring very soon after as he takes on England’s 69kg representative at 3:00pm.
Hession may be in action even before Molloy is done as he takes on a German foe in Ring A at 3:15pm.
There is a break before heavyweight Marley fights, he competes for a medal in the evening session against Romania’s 91kg fighter in Ring A at 6:15pm.
All the fights will be broadcast on the AIBA’s Youtube channel – you can watch HERE
European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
June 17
Last 32
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1
June 18
Last 32 and 16
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1
51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5
June 19
Last 16
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5
56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1
81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O
91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3
June 20th
Last 16
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4
Q/Final
60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5
June 21st
Q/Finals
56kg Adam Hession Ireland) TBC
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v TBC
69kg Kiern Molloy (Ireland) V TBC
91kg Jck Marley (Ireland) v TBC
Irish squad
51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)
60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)
52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)
56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)
63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)
91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)
Team Manager: Tara Mari
Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle
Physio: David Cooke