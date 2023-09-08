Four Irish Boxers Strike Silesian Gold

Four Team Ireland boxers will come home with gold, following today’s Silesian Box Cup finals in Poland

Team Captain 50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) made her tournament debut with a straight final against Poland’s Martyna Koczkodaj in bout 4, and was decisive in her win.

Likewise, 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar), had a straight final against Norway’s Didrik Kaur and was impressive on her way to the top of the podium.

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar) boxed for gold against Poland’s Anna Sobczynska and also came away with the top prize. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch) contested her final against Aleksandra Cyrek and brings home gold after another impressive win.

63kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) and 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) will both come home with bronze medals.

Team Ireland:

50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.