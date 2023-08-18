Four Irish Boxers in European Action Today

Four Team Ireland boxers are in European Schools Championship action in Slovenia today.

Kalib Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Jason Donoghue Maher and Darren O’Toole all represent their country and the continental stage.

At 44kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) takes on Mate Voloshin of Georgia in Bout 7 in Ring A. 46kg Padraig Walsh (Immaculata) is back in action against Owen McCann of England in bout 15 of the same ring.

In Ring B, Bout 7 – 50kg Jason Donoghue Maher (Olympic L) makes his tournament debut against Turkey’s Baris Fuat Ogul and, in bout 21, 54kg Darren O’Toole (Enniskerry) meets Cerim Hoxhaj of Croatia.

In addition six boxers have byes: 57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast) is in to the second-round prelims, meeting Romania on Sunday. 90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan) also has a bye and opens his account against the IBA Germany team on Monday. Co-flag bearer 36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L), the lightest boxer on the team, is already a medalist – won’t step between the ropes until August 22nd – she’ll meet Ukraine at the semi-final stage and will come home with at least a bronze medal. 54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS) has a bye to the quarter finals, and contests against IBA Czech Republic/Czechia on Monday. 64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim) is also a quarter finalist and makes her tournament debut against Poland on Tuesday. 70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan) is also a medalist, and begins her championships at semi-final stage, following a bye. She’ll meet the winner of Greece Vs. Ukraine on August 23rd.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here