Four from four on EU Games Day 2

Team Ireland boxers celebrated four wins from four on Day 2 of the European Games on Saturday.

Jennifer Lehane got the perfect day off to the perfect start with a brilliant win over 2022 World Youth champion, Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic. The DCU fighter lost the first round on all five judge’s scorecards, but battled back to take the second and third rounds, both 4-1 to secure a 3-2 win. Lehane is next in action in Monday’s afternoon session, when she contests her last 16 bout against Greece’s Antonia Filippa Giannakopoulou at 54kg.

Michaela Walsh, also battled back from losing the first round to to win. The decorated featherweight tbeat Greece’s Olga Pavlina Papadatou after she battled back to assert her dominance. The Belfast fighter is in action in her Round of 16 bout in Tuesday’s evening session, against Turkey’s Aysen Taskin.

At 80kg Kelyn Cassidy put in a smooth and assured performance against his Norweigan opponent, Mindgaugas Gedminas in his opening European Games bout. The Deise boxer won every round on all 5 judge’s scorecards, and progress to his last 16 bout against GB’s Taylor Bevan in Monday’s afternoon session.

66kg Amy Broadhurst was the last Team Ireland boxer in action today when she met Serbia’s Milena Matovic. The Worls gold medal winner asserted her dominance from the off, and came away with the 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 30: 26, 29:28, 30:26, 30:27, 30: 26. The Louth talent is back in the ring on and meets Latvia’s Beatrise Rozentale in Monday’s evening session.

Two boxers are in action on Sunday – 63.5kg Dean Clancy returns for his second bout of the tournament, at Round of 16 stage. He takes on Malik Hasanov of Azerbaijan at 12:45pm Irish time; that’s bout 4 in Ring A’s afternoon Session.

71kg Dean Walsh gets his campaign underway at 6.45pm, Irish time – he meets Italy’s Salvatore Cavallaro (ITA) in bout 8 of Ring A’s evening session.