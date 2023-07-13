Former World Title Challenger wants Aaron McKenna fight made ASAP

Liam Williams says he is ready to make a fight with Aaron McKenna.

Speaking online today the former world title challenger revealed Boxxer had got in touch with the view to making an Irish v Wales middleweight clash.

The two-weight British Champion says talks are already underway, Boxxer know his price and once it’s met he will sign terms.

So finally @boxxer @SkySportsBoxing have reached out to me and @Aaronmckenna99 has grown some bollocks..

Some negotiations going on right now.. they know where I’m at ££ wise so let’s hope it gets done asap!#machine — Liam Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Liamwilliamsko) July 13, 2023

Williams sparked an unlikely rivalry with the Monaghan starlet when talked about ‘hearing whispers’ of a fight in January of this year, asking people how they felt about the fight in the process.

McKenna has since called out the 31-year-old on numerous occasions and declared he wanted to use a fighter who has only lost to Liam Smith, Chris Eubank Jr and Demetrius Andrade as a world title pole vault.

Speaking at the start of this year McKenna outlined how “I’d like to fight Liam Williams, he is #7 in the world so a win against someone like him would take me straight up to the top 10 in the world and then you’re knocking on the door for World titles.”

“The middleweight division is wide open after Triple G vacated the belts, it’s just waiting on someone like me to come through and I think I can do it.”

The younger of two Smithsborough boxing brothers – Stevie McKenna being the other – claimed the WBC International title by beating Uisma Lima in his first 10-rounder.

Williams would prove a huge step up for the 24-year-old Hennessy Sports fighter but it’s one ‘The Silencer’ has long since been confident of taking.