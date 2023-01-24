Former World title challenger asks about Aaron McKenna fight

Liam Williams [23(18)-4(1)-1] has suggested he is open to a fight with Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0].

The Welsh middleweight took to social media to reveal he had heard ‘whispers’ about a possible fight with the Monaghan man and asked his following if it’s a match-up they would like to see him take.

The tweet, which read as follows – ‘Hearing a few whispers that Aaron McKenna fancies a dust up with the machine.. what you people thinking of this fight?’ – doesn’t call for a bout but name-dropping in such a manner can be deemed a call out of sorts.

At the very least it suggests there have been moves to make the fight and it’s one the former British and Commonwealth champion is considering.

It seems a chance the younger of the two boxing brothers would jump at. ‘The Silencer’ has always been open about his desire to step up, even leap up, the ladder and as a result, doesn’t appear to be one that would turn down such an opportunity.

Indeed, considering he fought just once last year and has slipped off the radar somewhat it’s an opportunity he may just have to take regardless.

McKenna was earmarked as one to watch out for going into 2022, particularly after his WBC World Youth title win. However, with his promoter Mick Hennessy losing his Channel 5 deal, things stalled for the Ulster talent.

The 23-year-old did get a Sky Sports date and a win under the lights last year but didn’t progress in the manner he would have wanted.

Williams, who was last seen in the ring with Chris Eubank Jr and before that fought WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade, would be a massive step up for the former Golden Boy fighter. However, the Welsh fighter is also the kind of name that would give McKenna a massive leg up, a victory over the experienced teak tough battler would inject real momentum into the young prospect’s career.