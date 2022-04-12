Former world champ Ryan Burnett puts Kevin Hart through his paces

Kevin Hart sightings have been reported across Belfast and Derry for the last three weeks.

The actor and comedian is in Ireland filming heist comedy Lift. The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with Netflix, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for the streaming giant.

During breaks from filming the popular Hollywood star has been spotted about town interacting with fans, spending time with his family in a bar and now working out alongside a Belfast boxing great.

Hart has spent time training alongside former unified world champion and now gym owner Ryan Burnett in Belfast.

Burnett posted a picture of the pair yesterday and declared the session was ‘fun’.