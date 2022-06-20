Former World Champ Responds to Gary Cully Call Out

Billy Dib [48(27)- 6(3)] is taking an ‘if it makes money it makes sense’ approach to a possible fight with Gary Cully [14(8)-0] fight.

‘The Diva’ name dropped the former world champion recently, telling Eddie Hearn he’d fight the Aussie favourite on Matchroom’s Australian debut card set for Brisbane and September 22.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com over the weekend, Dib didn’t completely knock back the Kildare lightweight’s advances but did suggest he has his sights set on bigger fights.

The 36-year–old has his sights set on the lightweight world champions but wouldn’t be adverse to a Cully meeting for the right price.

“I’m a fighter with a fighters heart. At this point I only want big fights, I’m currently ranked in the top 10 with the IBF and top 15 with WBO. If the fight makes money it makes sense,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

@EddieHearn if you need some excitement added to this card how about me vs @BillyDib. 🇮🇪 vs 🇦🇺 Prospect v Former champ. I know for a fact I’ve got an army of Irish support down under that would travel wherever to make noise. Guaranteed fireworks 💥 @MatchroomBoxing @FrankSmith pic.twitter.com/wrR9QGPqyi — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) June 17, 2022

‘Billy The Kid’ hasn’t give the Sarto stylist the eye test as of yet but notes paper suggests he is a fighter to look out for.

“I can see Gary has a solid resume both professional and amateur. To be completely honest I haven’t seen him box but his resume speaks volumes,” he says before commenting on what would happen if the fight were to be made.

“I don’t think lose and I don’t think what if, I always come to win.”

Cully is desperate to get back into significant action so he can build on his impressive March Miguel Vazquez victory.