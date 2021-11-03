Former UFC Fighter Silva Next for Joe Ward

A former UFC competitor awaits Joe Ward [4(2)-1(1)] when he fights in New York later this month.

The Moate BC graduate recently confirmed he would populate Star Promotions Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount Huntington in New York on November 11- and Tuesday night an interesting opponent was confirmed. The 28-year-old natural talent takes on Leandro Silva [3(2)-4(0)]in his third fight this year.

The Brazilian has three defeats on his record but has never been stopped and comes into the fight on the back of a n upset win over a fighter with a winning record.

The 35-year-old also has 30 plus MMA fights to his name and spent three years on the UFC roster boasting a 3-3 and one no-contest slate.

Buscape shared the ring with Ward’s former National Elite Champion opponent, Matthew Tinker this time last year. The former St Francis amateur outpointed the MMA convert over four rounds and did so with relative ease.

The wild and aggressive Brazilian should have enough about him to take the Lou DiBella promoted talent rounds but Ward will be a big favourite going into the fight.

Ward was last seen having his hand raised in Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series.

The decorated amateur returned to the New York complex that hosted his nightmare pro debut and beat an undefeated American.

The Moate BC graduate outpointed Troy Williams over six. Indeed, the DiBella prospect registered a shut-out 60-54 x3 win to make it four wins since December of 2020.