Former UFC fighter next for Tony Browne

Standing between Tony Browne [4-1] and a return to winning ways is a former UFC fighter with plenty of recent Irish previous.

‘Super Fly’ looks set to make his American debut alongside fellow St Michael’s Inchicore graduates and Star Boxing fighters Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke in America next week.

The Dublin fighter has been confirmed for an April 9, River Casino, New York Star Boxing card – and faces an interesting fight against Leandro Silva [3(2)-5(0)].

The Brazilian has become known to Irish fans in recent months having shared the ring with both Matthew Tinker and Joe Ward.

The former amateur rivals both managed to outpoint the game light heavyweight, who will now look upset Browne.

The Brazilian has five defeats on his record but has never been stopped and has upset previous, having beaten Antonio Todd inside the distance before he lost to Browne’s old amateur foe Ward.

The 35-year-old also has 30 plus MMA fights to his name and spent three years on the UFC roster boasting a 3-3 and one no-contest slate.

The wild and aggressive Brazilian should have enough about him to take Browne rounds at the very least and may fancy his chances of an upset, especially considering the Rathmines light heavy comes into the clash on the back of a first career defeat.

The Steven O’Rourke trained 27-year-old was last seen losing to Chico Kwasi in Belgium and in keeping with Star’s sink or swim policy hasn’t been handed an easy route back to the winner’s circle.