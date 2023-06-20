Former Premier League Player Celebrates Title Success with McKenna

José Enrique got to celebrate a title win for the first time in over a decade last Saturday night.

The former Liverpool and Valencia left-back delighted in Aaron McKenna’s WBC International title win on Saturday night and took to social media to share his joy.

Speaking online, the Spanish player, who last celebrated a title when lifting the Championships trophy in the black and white of Newcastle in 2010, said he was ‘happy’ for the 23-year-old and the McKenna family.

It’s not the first time the former footballer of note has rejoiced in a McKenna win. Enrique has tweeted similar after Stevie McKenna’s victories.

The boxing brothers, are Liverpool fans and got to know Enrique during trips to Anfield. The footballer has obviously taken an interest and now follows their fight career.

The younger of the two boxing brothers claimed the ranking-boosting title by defeating the teak-tough Uisma Lima at York Hall on Saturday.

Speaking after the bout he called for a fight with former world title challenger Liam Williams.

So happy for you amigo and the family ♥️🥊💪 https://t.co/XHkp9Mg0BJ — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 17, 2023

“I’m looking forward now. I want to fight Liam Williams,” he said.

“He’s highly ranked with the WBC and he’s been calling me out. He’s been very mouthy let’s see if he can back it up.”