Former Kell Brook Defeater Next for Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh [6(5)-0] is set for another noteworthy summer step-up.

American Carson Jones [43(31)-15(4)-3] says he will fight the LA-based Cork fighter over 10 rounds on June 9 in California.

Irish fight fans will remember Jones from his run of fights on Sky Sports and on Matchroom cards in the 2010s.

The Oklahoma City fighter defeated Kell Brook in 2012 and Brian Rose in 2015, although lost rematches to both.

The now 36-year-old also drew with Dubliner and former Wildcard fighter Dean Byrne, fought Ted Cheeseman, Antonio Margarito and stopped Ben Hall.

Carson is past his best but comes into the fight on the back of three wins and is still a level well above most opponents a 6-0 fighter would face.

The UFC Fight Pass bill topper, who is trained by Freddie Roach, promoted by Tom Loeffler and backed Dana White, defeated Wesley Tucker on his East Coast debut last time out.