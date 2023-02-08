Former For Jackson hails ‘Champ’ Frampton as a ‘True hero’ after pet help

Luke Jackson hailed Carl Frampton as a ‘true hero’ after his former foe after ‘The Jackal’ helped him in his bid to save his pet.

Jackson’s dog Chevy had been receiving round-the-clock treatment for two weeks amounting in a bill of over $35,000.

In a bid to help Jackson cover the cost a GoFund me drive was set up. Frampton, who fought Jackson at Windsor Park back in 2018, was one of a number to donate. Indeed, the former two-weight world champion gave $2,000 to the cause and called for support online.

Jackson tweeted afterwards: “Thank you @RealCFrampton True hero.”

Speaking about Chevy before Frampton’s intervention Jackson told Belfast Live: “We nearly lost Chevy on Saturday because he was so sick, but I am hoping he can pull through.

“People are amazing. I didn’t and wouldn’t ask for anything, yet they have come out and supported me this way.

“I am selling my car to help pay the bill which is currently at $31,000. My friend also made the GoFundMe page to try and take some of the pressure off. I am overwhelmed by the response.

“It has been a very emotional two weeks but hopefully everything works out. I truly believe Chevy saved me from hurting myself many times over the last 13 years.

“He has such a special place in my life and heart and that’s why I am doing everything I can to save him.”

Confirming Chevy was ok in an Instagram post the 38-year-old said: “Myself and Kadee can’t thank everyone enough who donated to help save Chevy – and a big thank you to Sydney Vet Specialists for their amazing work in saving Chevy, especially Dr Michael Linton, an intelligent and experienced Vet Specialist who support not just Chev, but myself and Kadee throughout this process. A further huge thank you to Elle, Chevys nurse – we couldn’t have felt more safe with you buy his side.”