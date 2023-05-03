Former Fight of the Year contender next for Gary Cully

A former Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominee will be confirmed as Gary Cully’s May 20, Dublin opponent today.

‘The Diva’ will look to continue his sensational form against one Jose Felix Jr [39(30)-6(2)-1]on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s massive homecoming clash with Chantelle Cameron.

It’s an opponent the rumour mill has been churning out over the bank holiday weekend, and a bout regular fight news breakers, International Boxing News say is done.

🥊 CULLY/FELIX FOR MAY 20!



Undefeated Lightweight contender @BoxerCully will RETURN against Jose Felix on the undercard of #TaylorCameron‼️



🗓 May 20

📍3Arena, Dublin



📺 LIVE on @DAZNBoxing!



Official announcement set for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nnAZQKzAwV — International Boxing News (@IntBoxingNews) May 2, 2023

The Matchroom lightweight was linked to big names since he was confirmed on the historic bill. At various stages, he was mentioned alongside Giovani Staffon, Maxi Hughes and Angel Fierro. Pete Taylor had also asked Matchroom to secure a fight with former undisputed lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr and Cully himself was very keen to share the ring with multi-division champion Jorge Linares.

Felix Jr isn’t quite in the same bracket as the aforementioned and possibly hasn’t the standing to propel the Nass fighter toward a world title shot, but he is a solid foe with very interesting Irish previous.

The Mexican went to war with war lover Tyrone McKenna in the 2021 Feile in and was involved in what Carl Frampton labelled ‘one of the best fights’ he’s seen live.

So good was the bout, in which both participants consulted the canvas, that it was shortlisted for Fight of the Year in the Irish Boxing Awards.

‘Mighty Celt’ McKenna did win relatively wide, but Josesito was live throughout and was full of industry and effort from the first to last bell.

Cully will be favoured to defeat the 31-year-old, whose only appearance since was a 2022 April defeat to Sandor Martin, but another early show reel stoppage win would still prove a statement of sorts.

Felix Jr moves down the scales for the fight and has 30 knockouts to his name. The Mexican has also fought in America for a chunk of his career and did appear in an interim world title fight.

Opponents have already been confirmed for the other Irish fighters on the card with Dennis Hogan defending his IBO light middleweight world title against JJ Metcalfe, Thomas Carty fighting Jay McFarland for the BUI Celtic Heavyweight title, Caoimhin Agyarko taking on Grant Dennis, Kate Radomska in against Maiseyrose Courtney, while Paddy Donovan is rumoured to be facing Scotland’s Callen McAulay on the bill.