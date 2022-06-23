Forged In Fire – Colm Murphy will continue to go to WAR

Colm Murphy [3(1)-0] isn’t reborn despite a pro boxing baptism last time out.

Brayan Mairena, a game journeyman renowned for his resilience, introduced the 22-year-old prospect to the tougher side of the sport in an exciting fight in May.

The Nicaraguan played his part in a Fight of the Year contender and ensured ‘Posh Boy’ had to get down and dirty and work for a six-round victory.

It was a hard-earned win, the kind of test Murphy learned from but not a fight that will prompt the high-octane fighter to make wholesale changes to his approach.

The 2020 Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year winner has been tweaking things under the guidance of Dee Walsh rather than making wholesale changes ahead of fight number four at the Europa this weekend.

“It was the baptism into professional boxing I needed,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a fight a lot of positives have been taken from and one which has set me up big time for the long road ahead.

“I think it blew everyone’s expectations. We knew this was gonna be a hard fight and a bit of a gamble so early on. But I don’t think many realised the danger in taking on a seasoned veteran in only your third fight. I had to push to win every round.”

The fact Murphy has been in exciting fights as an amateur and now a novice pro is not a coincidence. The St George’s ABC graduate’s style lends itself to entertainment and he does enjoy the heat of battle.

“I definitely enjoy it,” he adds before suggesting he never thought he’d get the chance to fight as a pro.

“I’m doing what I love in there and I never imagined I’d ever reach this level which is nice, it also couldn’t have been done without the tremendous support I’m very grateful for.”

The Mark Dunlop-guided fighter returns to doing what he loves on the Summer Brawl card this Saturday. He takes on Engel Gomez [8(4)-11(2)-1], whose most recent fights ended in points defeats to Eric Donovan and Willo Hayden,

The charmingly quirky character expects another early test but also expects another win.

“Another good test for my boxing skills to be showcased, that’s what I expect. Me and Dee have been working on things which I’d like to add to my performance this time round but I’m confident I’ve more than enough tools to handle business. Gomes will no doubt be as tough as they come and no fight is easy. But, when I bring my A-game on Saturday, no doubt it will be 4-0.”

Talk of a possible Celtic title fight with Ruadhan Farrell or Cian Doyle, who also boxes on the Summer Brawl Card, has increased in recent weeks, but Murphy won’t be drawn on it.

“I intend to stay busy. Boxing is my life and staying this busy was what I signed for so hopefully Mark has something in mind.”