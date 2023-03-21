Floyd Mayweather tells Jono Carroll the tweak he needs to make to win a world title

Floyd Mayweather believes with a few fine tweaks Jono Carroll [24(7)-2(0)-1] could become a world champion.

One of the greatest ever to lace them up was ringside to watch ‘King Kong’s’ most recent in Dubai and was impressed with what he saw.

The five-weight world champion told the Dubliner as much post the wide points win over three-time world title challenger Miguel Mariaga, although he did offer some specific advice after.

The American told super featherweight Carroll, that mastering holding would help the former world title challenger make the final world title step.

Speaking after the fight the 30-year-old said: “Floyd just said ‘you have the talent to be a world champion, you just have to learn how to grab.’ He gave Albert a few little tips and stuff. It was nice to hear someone like Floyd, someone I’ve watched for my whole career, say that I can be a world champion. It’s very motivating.”

As expected Columbian Marriaga came and gave it a go, and while the Irish fighter was winning the rounds he did have his chin checked throughout the fight.

“It was a lot harder fight than I expected,” he admits.

“I was hoping to make him miss and make him pay but he had a very strong backhand. It was an entertaining fight and the fans got their money’s worth.”

The entertaining ‘King Kong’ has rebuilt from a surprise defeat to Maxi Hughes, a defeat that looks less shocking as time goes by, with victories over the likes of Andy Vences and Marriaga and now wants only big fights.

“I’m hoping to get a world title eliminator and then a world title shot. I’m not planning on staying in boxing too long, it’s a hard sport. I’m really enjoying the journey but at this stage of the game, I just want world titles. If it’s not a big fight or a world title fight then I’m not even bothered. This guy was very tough, I’ve learnt a lot tonight and I do genuinely believe I’m ready for world titles.”