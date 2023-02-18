Flores tells Gary Cully to get ready for show-stealing WAR

Wilfredo Flores [10(5)-0-1] has warned Gary Cully [15(9)-0] to get ready for war in Nottingham tonight.

The Dunkirk native and the Naas lightweight clash for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title on the Wood Lara card at the Motor Point Arena.

The bout is viewed from the outside as a solid keep-busy action for a soon-to-be contender ahead of a big fight on the Katie Taylor May 20 undercard.

However, the undefeated American claims that’s anything but the case.

Flores is determined to make of his time in the spotlight and plans to emulate bill topper Mauricio Lara by changing his career via a victory over a Matchroom name.

“I’m very excited. Hopefully I can come away with the victory and come away with some fans in the UK,” Flores said.

“This is my opportunity to showcase myself and who I am to the world. I’m looking forward to it. This is an opportunity that comes with working hard.

“I have good work ethic and it’s embedded in me to continue to progress and showcase my hard work. I expect Gary to be well-prepared and ready to go to war. I certainly am. This is a sport. We’re both very competitive fighters and I’m sure we’re going to steal the show this Saturday night.”

Cully believes he will prove to big and strong for the American. He argues he has proven his capabilities against more dangerous opponents than Flores, while pointing out that his opponent can’t make the same argument.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully and Wilfredo Flores Weigh In ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night in Nottingham. 17 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I’ve fought undefeated guys, I’ve had my step-ups, I’ve fought my former World Champions and all of this. I believe it’s a big step up for Wilfredo Flores and he’s going to be out of his depth on Saturday night. Too good, too big, and too strong. 2023 is my year.

“No disrespect to Wilfredo Flores but I believe I’m on a different level and I’m coming in there to take his head off on Saturday night.”