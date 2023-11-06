Headline NewsLatestNewsPro NewsUncategorized

‘F**k holding out for more money’ – Kevin Cronin wants Craig McCarthty Irish title fight NOW

A frustrated Kevin Cronin has called for his mandated super middleweight Irish title fight with Craig McCarthy to be made for December 1.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ was due to battle it out with the Waterford favourite in Dublin on September 16 but the show was cancelled just a week out.

It left both in some form of Irish title limbo, waiting for a show to take the eagerly anticipated fight.

There has been no word of being rescheduled and Cronin in particular has been vocal about his frustration.

The Munster man has European dreams he wants to start living in 2024 and as a result, is keen to get his Irish title business done before Christmas.

Most recently he called for the clash to populate the December 1 show rumoured for Galway.

Speaking online Cronin even went as far as to suggest the chance to secure an Irish title should be more valuable than any potential purse.

“Let’s get this fight on, f**k tryna hold it out to try to get more out of the fight or bigger stage. Being the Irish Champion is the priority and the winner moves into the bigger scene with plenty big cards ahead.

“December 1st, The people want it. I’m sure the promoter would jump on it. I’ll most definitely take it. Let’s Crown the New Irish Champion! No more waiting around. Let’s Go Craig.”

