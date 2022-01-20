‘F**k all that until after the fight’ – Conlan parks Wood respect for now

Michael Conlan will park all the respect he has for Leigh Wood until after he punches the ‘curly head’ off him.

The Belfast fighter admits he has time for the WBA ‘regular’ world champion and has only heard positive things about the Nottingham native.

However, speaking at a press conference this week he suggested battle lines have now been drawn. Having come face to with the title holder the Olympic medal winner has entered fight mode and all respect is out the window until after the meet on March 12.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, he seems like a really good guy and I’ve heard loads of good things about him. I have the utmost respect for him as a person and fighter but fuck all that until after the fight. Let’s get the fight done,” Conlan said.

Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 19 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Leigh Wood,Eddie Hearn,Michael Conlan

So much has been made of Wood’s power in the build-up to the eagerly anticipated mandated fight that the bout is close to being billed as a power versus panache affair.

Conlan, himself, has suggested it’s something he will have to take into account but remains adamant it’s nothing he hasn’t had to deal with before.

The younger brother of former world champion Jamie Conlan says it’s familiar ground and argues he has been in with more rounded big punchers and faired well.

“I’ve been in with big punchers my whole life, I’ve had over 250 fights in the amateurs and sparred numerous rounds with big punchers – Oscar Valdez.

“I have answer for anything Leigh does, I know what type of fighter he is, he punches hard yes but slow feet and curly head. I’ll punch ahead of him.”

