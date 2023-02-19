‘F**k all needs to be said’ – McGlynn believes McGivern fight sells itself

Tony McGylnn [3-0] used quite colourful language to explain how black and white he sees his title fight with James McGivern [5(1)-0].

McGlynn takes on the former National Elite champion and Tokyo 2020 hope in an already eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic lightweight title fight on ‘The Return’ card at the National Stadium come April 1.

The fight will see a new champion emerge at an intriguing weight and an out-of-the-blue grudge settled in the process.

‘Golden Balls’ and ‘The Natural’ were due to fight on the Micheal Conlan – Miguel Marriaga undercard in Belfast last August.

However, the domestic showdown was cancelled last minute, with official confirmation it wasn’t to go ahead only coming on weigh-in day much to the disappointment of fight fans.

Team McGlynn were very vocal about their upset and suggested the Jason Quigley managed fighter pulled out fearing an upset.

The Belfast side of the fight claimed that was never the case and released a statement stating the British Boxing Board of Control had pulled the plug over weight and rounds issues.

The events were a mini soap opera and they only add fan interest and excitement levels. Although McGylnn is a Dublin Belfast clash that doesn’t need building.

“I can’t wait,” he said at a press conference over the weekend. “I’m sick it didn’t happen in August but it’s here in my home town now so I’m buzzing. Get [this fight in Scotland] out of the way and at the end of this month and I’ll be ready to go. There is f**k all needs to be said.”