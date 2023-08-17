Five Team Ireland Boxers in European School Championships Action Today

Five young Irish boxers will represent their country in Slovenia today.

Ella Archbild, Paige Nickels, Darragh Ryan, Kaysie Joyce and Comghnall Guerring will all trade leather in the European Schools Championships.

Guerring will be the first Irish boxer to compete for a second time as he was one of four competitors who secured victory on day one – Ruth Dossen, Kalib Walsh and Padraig Walsh the others.

Boxing begins at 2pm, Irish time and 46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) is in action in bout 2 in Ring A – against Greece’s Angeliki Botoni. In bout 12, 48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge) opens her account against Spain’s Andrea Garcia Buelga. In bout 18 63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh ) is in against Georgia’s Irakli Chakvetadze

In Ring B, bout 6, 57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel) is between the ropes against Italy’s Rachele Perna. In Bout 22, 42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D) is back in action again, against Ukraine’s Serhii Artemenko.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

Draws are available here