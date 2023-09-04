Five Silesian Box Cup Medals already in the bag

Team Ireland’s womens youth squad began boxing at the Silesian Box Cup with 5 medals in the bag. 50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) will come home with at least silver, following a bye in to the final. Likewise, 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar), who has a straight final against a home boxer. 63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)has at least a bronze, and boxes her semi-final against a Polish athlete. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch) will also bring home some hardware – she boxes her semi-final against English opposition. 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) is also at least a bronze medalist, meeting IBA Germany in her semi final.

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle) opened Team Ireland’s account at the tournament in Poland, with three excellent rounds and invaluable development experience. Nell contested her quarter final against home boxer, Amelia Kostrzewa. The 3-0 decision went in Kostrzewa’s favour, 28:29, 27:30, 27:30.

Two Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on Day Two – 57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar) opens her tournament at the Quarter Finals stage against Poland’s Maja Karbowinska in Bout 6. 63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) boxes her semi final against in the next bout, against Kinga Krowka.

Team Ireland:

50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.

Draws are available here