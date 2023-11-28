Five on Day Five – Busy day for Ireland’s World Junior Championship Team

Five Team Ireland boxers are gearing up for action on the fifth day of the World Junior Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

No Team Ireland athletes contested on day two, three, or four of the competition but a busy day five lies ahead.

Aaron Keogh, Christian Doyle, Patrick Kelly, Alex Noonan Carmody and John Donoghue all compete.

48Kg Keogh of Drimnagh BC opens proceedings for Team Ireland – he takes on Tajikistan’s Mansurkhuja Muminov in Bout 3.

Over in Ring B, 52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC and 57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC are back for their second contests of the tournament, in bouts 6 and 9. One of two successful boxing brothers, Doyle meets Tajikistan’s Abubakr Oibilova and Kelly boxes Ognjen Antic of Serbia

Two more Team Ireland boxers are in action in the Evening Session. In Ring A, 70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC contests against Jordan’s Yamen Fahmawiy in Bout 9. Over in Ring B, 63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC, boxes his second contest of the against Mongolia’s Tengis Dalantai in Bout 3.

In all, 345 boxers from 51 countries are contesting the tournament, the first of its kind in 8 years. 11 of those boxers are Team Ireland athletes – one of whom, 63Kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC, has at least a bronze medal by virtue of the draw.

Ring A programme, afternoon and evening sessions

Ring B programme, afternoon and evening sessions

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer

Draws

Men’s and Women’s draws, in all weight categories, are available here:

Boxing2023 – IBA Junior World Boxing Championships Draw Sheets

Results

Session 1A results

Boxing2023 – IBA Junior World Boxing Championships Session1A Results

Session 1B results

Boxing2023 – IBA Junior World Boxing Championships Session1A Results

Results from sessions 2, 3 and 4 in which Team Ireland boxers did not contest are available here