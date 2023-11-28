Five on Day Five – Busy day for Ireland’s World Junior Championship Team
Five Team Ireland boxers are gearing up for action on the fifth day of the World Junior Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.
No Team Ireland athletes contested on day two, three, or four of the competition but a busy day five lies ahead.
Aaron Keogh, Christian Doyle, Patrick Kelly, Alex Noonan Carmody and John Donoghue all compete.
48Kg Keogh of Drimnagh BC opens proceedings for Team Ireland – he takes on Tajikistan’s Mansurkhuja Muminov in Bout 3.
Over in Ring B, 52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC and 57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC are back for their second contests of the tournament, in bouts 6 and 9. One of two successful boxing brothers, Doyle meets Tajikistan’s Abubakr Oibilova and Kelly boxes Ognjen Antic of Serbia
Two more Team Ireland boxers are in action in the Evening Session. In Ring A, 70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC contests against Jordan’s Yamen Fahmawiy in Bout 9. Over in Ring B, 63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC, boxes his second contest of the against Mongolia’s Tengis Dalantai in Bout 3.
In all, 345 boxers from 51 countries are contesting the tournament, the first of its kind in 8 years. 11 of those boxers are Team Ireland athletes – one of whom, 63Kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC, has at least a bronze medal by virtue of the draw.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer
