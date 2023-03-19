Five of the Most Legendary Irish Fighters

Meta Description: Take a look at these top Irish fighting legends!

As we take a look over to the Emerald Isle, it is a country that has produced some of the greatest fighters of all time. This goes way back to the vintage days of boxing, right through until the modern era we know and love today. These Irish fighters established themselves across the world as true champions based on their passion, determination, and skill, which served them well in the ring.

1. Steve Collins

Born in Dublin in 1964, Steve Collins is one of the greatest Irish fighters of all time. His professional career spanned from 1986 to 1997, which saw him receive the WBO middleweight and super middleweight titles, respectively. When he retired, he had a career of 36 wins, three losses, and a whopping 21 knockouts. Some of his most well-known fights were with Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn. He beat them not once, but twice in the period of 1995 to 1996, closer to the end of his amazing career. He won his first major world title back in 1994 when he knocked Chris Pyatt out in the fifth round. He trained in Massachusetts and was coached by Marvin Hagler.

2. Jimmy McLarnin

Jimmy McLarnin was born in Ireland in 1907 but moved to Canada at a young age, and it was there that he began to box professionally. Similar to many other Irish boxers, he developed and largely spent the majority of his career overseas. It is difficult to verify McLarnin’s official boxing record as there are some fights of his that were never recorded. It is estimated currently at around 55 wins, 11 losses and three by knock-out. He won his first world title in 1933 when he knocked out his opponent in just one round.

3. Mike McTigue

Born in County Clare in 1892, Mike McTigue is one of Ireland’s greatest fighters. He was the light heavyweight champion of the world in both 1923 and 1925. He then boxed professionally from 1914 to 1930. It is not verified what his record actually is, but it is estimated as around 77 wins, 26 losses, and 13 draws. Many consider McTigue to be one of the greatest Irish boxers of all time. Mike McTigue fought great fighters such as Tommy Loughran, Jack Delaney, Jack Sharkey, Mickey Walker, and Tiger Flowers. He also fought Harry Greb, who was considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire back in 1930 due to having his boxing license revoked. After this, he opened a bar in New York, which became a popular place for fighters and fans of fighting to come and meet.

4. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was born on 14th July 1988 in Crumlin, Dublin. He had an interest in both kickboxing and martial arts since childhood and took up kickboxing officially at the age of 12. He was coached by two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe. He began his professional MMA career in 2008, going on to win both the lightweight championships and CWFC featherweight in 2011 and 2012. He then became the first European MMA artist to hold both titles in the divisions at the same time. He is one of the most popular fighters in Irish history in terms of the media, recognizable by his swagger, personality, and tattoos. In 2017, McGregor became a professional boxer and had his first fight with Floyd Mayweather, Jr., with Mayweather winning by TKO in the 10th round.

5. Barry McGuigan

If we take a look back at some of the greatest Irish fighters, one of the most celebrated and equally recognizable in that list would always include Barry McGuigan. His career spanned from 1981 to 1989, during which time he won the world title for WBA featherweight in 1985 and 1986. He also went on to represent Ireland in the 1980 Olympic Games held in Moscow. One of his toughest and most memorable fights was in 1986 when he defended his existing title against Steve Cruz in Las Vegas. The fight was held outside, and in typical Nevadan heat, it was too much for McGuigan, and he lost after 15 rounds due to a unanimous decision. After the fight, he was hospitalized for severe dehydration. Despite the result, the fight was acclaimed by Ring Magazine as ‘Fight of the Year’ for 1986. McGuigan had a hugely successful career despite growing up in a border town during the Northern Irish Troubles.