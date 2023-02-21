Five Irish in Strandja action today
Five Team Ireland boxers are in action on Day Two. of the Strandja tournament
At 54kg European medal winner Dylan Eagleson faces Uzbekistan in his first international fight of the year. Also in the ring on the 21st is 57kg Commonwealth Games medal Jude Gallagher, against Kazakstan.
63.5kg Dean Clancy opens his account on Tuesday against a home boxer. 80kg Kelyn Cassidy is first in the ring on the same day, and faces Algeria, while heavyweight Jack Marley will contest against Ecuador.
75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece. 57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight. He boxes on Wednesday, against Turkey.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi-finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel. Links, per ring, are issued daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon