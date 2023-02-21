Five Irish in Strandja action today

Five Team Ireland boxers are in action on Day Two. of the Strandja tournament

At 54kg European medal winner Dylan Eagleson faces Uzbekistan in his first international fight of the year. Also in the ring on the 21st is 57kg Commonwealth Games medal Jude Gallagher, against Kazakstan.

63.5kg Dean Clancy opens his account on Tuesday against a home boxer. 80kg Kelyn Cassidy is first in the ring on the same day, and faces Algeria, while heavyweight Jack Marley will contest against Ecuador.

75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece. 57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight. He boxes on Wednesday, against Turkey.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi-finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel. Links, per ring, are issued daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon