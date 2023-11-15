FIVE Irish in Euro U22 Action Today
Five Irish fighters take to the ring for Team Ireland in the European U22 Championships today.
Ireland suffered four defeats from four on a disappointing Day 3 and will be hoping to bounce back in style today.
Looking for their first wins of the tournament will be Nicole Buckley, Evelyn Igharo, Chantelle Robinson, Bethany Doocey and Robyn Kelly.
St Carthages BC, Buckley is in action first, Ireland’s 48kg representative contests the opening bout of Ring A’s Afternoon Session against Turkey’s Nurselen Yagettekin.
Evelyn Igharo will also face Turkish opposition as the Clann Naofa BC middleweight trades leather with Yaren Duztas, in bout 9 of the same ring and session.
In Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 50kg Chantelle Robinson of Saviours Crystal BC boxes Poland’s Natalia Dominik Kuczewska in bout 3.
Bethany Doocey will continue the Polish theme as the Castlebar operator takes on Oliwia Oborek soona after.
In Ring B’s Evening Session, two-time European medal winner Robyn Kelly begins another continental campaign. The Ballynacargy featherweight is the third Team Ireland boxer of the day to contest against Poland, as Wiktoria Beata Rognalinska stands between her and a place in the next round.
Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Day Four Programme
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly
Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here