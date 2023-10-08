FIVE Irish Boxers Nominated for International Boxing Hall of Fame

Five Irish boxers are in contention for a prestigious place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Gardner, George Gardner, Ike Weir, Pete Maher and George ‘Elbows’ McFadden are all on the ‘Old Timers’ ballad and could be voted into the Hall of Fame.

The five go up against each other and 45 other fighters who competed between 1893 and 1942 for Hall of Fame entry. Results will be confirmed in early November.

“The annual ballot mailing is a special time for the sport of boxing,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “There is tremendous anticipation as the Hall of Fame and the worldwide boxing community anxiously await the results to determine who will join the list of boxing immortals.”

Brothers Jimmy and George Gardner hail from Clare and both had successful careers.

The elder of the two, George was the first undisputed world light heavyweight champion and only the second man in history to hold the title. He also had a reign as middleweight World champion. His brother Jimmy also enjoyed world title success at light heavyweight.

Ike Weir is another groundbreaker on the list. The Lurgan man was the first man to win the featherweight championship of the world in 1889, in Kouts, Indiana.

Galway’s Pete Maher won Irish titles at middleweight and heavyweight and became heavyweight champion of the world in 1895.

The brilliantly named Elbows McFadden a lightweight from Limerick was never a champion, but during his career he met three of the division’s greatest fighters, beating two.