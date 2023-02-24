Five Irish Boxers Fight for Strandja medals today

Five Irish boxers fight for Strandja bronze at the very least in Sofia today.

Elite Champions Kelyn Cassidy and Sean Mari bought fought on Thursday and are back in the ring for their quarter finals on Friday; Monstown’s Mari meets Uzbekistan in Bout 3 of Ring A’s evening session. In Bout 13, Waterford favourite Cassidy vies for a semi finals berth against Serbia.

Also returning to the ring for quarter finals are Team Ireland’s two 54kg boxers – Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane. Ballyboughal’s Fay faces Poland in Bout 7 of Ring B’s afternoon session. In the next contest, DCU’s Lehane contests against the USA – this is the second time in the tournament she has met an American opponent.

Reigning World Champion at 63kg Amy Broadhurst is back in 66kg action, also bidding for a medal. The Commonwealth gold medal winner takes on Canada in Bout 16 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.

There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Watch

The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon