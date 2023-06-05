‘First I’ve Heard’ – Moran tells Marku to send a contract

Dylan Moran [18(8)-1(1)] told Florian Marku [12(7)-0-1] to send a contract amidst suggestions they are set to fight on August 5.

Reports online claim the fight is done and the Waterford welter will fight the Albanian at the OVO Arena, London live on Sky Sports.

However, Moran claims he has yet to put pen to paper and isn’t aware of any August date.

Speaking online he said:

First I’ve heard of august 5th



But get me something in writing and let’s do it @FlorianMarku92 @SkySportsBoxing @boxxer — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) May 31, 2023

Irish-boxing.com understands ‘The Real Deal’ has agreed in principle to fight Marku and will trade leather with the ‘Albanian King’ on a Boxxer card – but a seems a contract has yet to be sent or signed.

The undefeated well-supported fighter provides passage to a big card and Sky Sports for Moran – not to mention a win over such a name on such a platform would change the trajectory of his career.

Marku has been continually called out by Stevie McKenna and has also been linked to Belfast entertainer Tyrone McKenna recently, but it appears Moran gets the chance to scalp him first.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win, Moran pointed out it was time to seek some bigger bouts. “I’m 18-1 now, you can see the hype is there, so whoever is paying the most. I’m 28 now, so whoever gives the best offer and pricks my ears up. Wherever the money is whatever makes sense. Whoever is paying the most money I’m going there.

“I’ve never put money first, I’ve always been trying to make it happen, trying to get there. Now I’m here I want to make sure I take the correct steps and move forward.”