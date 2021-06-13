Finer Feile details revealed

Up to 7000 fans could pour into the Falls Park for the first fight card to take place in Ireland since February 1 2020.

Michael Conlan is well on course for a second festival fight and will return to the scene of a special night back in the summer of 2019 on Friday August 6.

The Top Rank super-bantamweight will trade leather with a former world champion during the Feile an Phobail, a fight which could play out in front of 7,000 David Mohan reports.

Jamie Conlan revealed some of the finer details of the card to the respected Belfast journalist over the weekend.

Among the news a sizable crowd will be present, Conlan confirmed a former world champion and fighter of note will provide the opposition for the Belfast favourite.

The MTK Vice President also revealed they are only allowed nine fights on the card due to British Boxing Board of Control Covid rules, meaning there will be real competition for places, which in turn will lead to competitive entertaining fights.

Irish-boxing.com believes Paddy Donovan will appear and fight in Ireland for the first time, there have been rumours Gary Cully has also been lined up for another progressive fight.

Common sense says Padraig McCrory is a cert, while rumour has him in a solid fight. The same can be said of Sean McComb and Conlan confirmed Tyrone McKenna will populate the outdoor card but will not compete against James Tennyson.

Young prospects James McGivern, Feargus Quinn and Callum Bradley are said to be in pole to fill the remaining slots of a card that would ideally have hosted up to 15 fights.

BT Sports broadcast Conlan’s first Feile fight two years ago but with Top Rank teaming up with Sky Sports they now appear favourites to air the card.

If the Adam Booth trainer emerges victorious on what promises to be a massive return to boxing in Ireland, Conlan is confident he will fight for a world title next.

The WBO #1 believes a win will secure him mandatory status and is confident he will be next in line for the winner of Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa’s unification world title fight.