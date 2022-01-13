FINALLY – Ruahan Farrell secures debut date

False dawn regular Ruadhan Farrell finally has a pro debut date.

Nigh on four years after revealing he was entering the pro ranks Farrell has confirmed he will get to punch for pay for the first time in 2022.

The Robbie Fylnn managed fighter will debut at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on March 12 after securing a slot on Probellum’s Pugilism at the Plaza 4 card.

Farrell first revealed he was turning over in 2018 but has yet to fight for pay officially.

The young prospect, who has semi-pro experience, has been aligned with Assassin Promotions, Boxing Ireland and Warren Boxing in the past and there were a number of false dawns in terms of debuts over the years.

In late 2020 Farrell admitted a number of ‘bad habits’ had held him back and was full of proving people wrong talk when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

Farrell claimed he had regained focus and was eager to debut, get his career going, and start giving the finger to the doubters.

“I was meant to debut in Mayo in 2018, but it wasn’t good move so close to Christmas, with selling tickets. Then I stayed in the gym working through 2019. I was told I would debut in October 2019 then two weeks before the show it was cancelled. To be honest, it broke me especially after months of hard work,” Farrell explained when asked about the debut delay.

“Then I fell into some bad habits, but that’s the past now.”

“I am busting to get out in 2021. I am more than ready now. I am ready for big 2021.”

That elusive debut is now officially on the cards now as the North Belfast the Newington BC graduate is set for a March fight.