Final High for ‘Natural’ Declan Geraghty

Declan Geraghty is determined to end on the kind of high he should have started with in Belfast this weekend.

The Dubliner battles Owen O’Neill for the vacant Irish welterweight title at Girdwood Community Hub on Saturday.

It’s a strap ‘Pretty Boy’ believes he should have put around his waist much earlier in his career yet is one he is still keen to win.

Indeed, the southpaw stylist says it will add some gloss to what he often labels is an ‘underachieving’ career.

“I’m looking forward to going up, getting the job done and enjoying it,” he told the Irish News.

“Everyone keeps telling me that I’m the best natural boxer to come out of the country for years.

“I definitely haven’t achieved what I believe I should have and anybody who truly knows me and knows what I bring to the table would say that too. Things just haven’t gone to plan.

The fight plays out at welterweight, two and a half stone above where Geraghty won his first Elite title. However, while he has suggested the weight element should play into BUI Celtic light middleweight champion O’Neill’s favour, he does claim he is happy to add some size to his renowned style.

“I’ve gone up in weight and I’m getting bigger and stronger in myself so hopefully I have a more all-round game now than just technique.

“Training has been good. I’ve done 11 solid weeks of training, two or three times a day, six days a week so it has been a gruelling camp but it’s been better having the extra bit of weight on. I’m not having to worry about cutting as much weight as I used to so it’s been a good camp.”

—