FINAL ELIMINATOR – Lewis Crocker is one win away from British Title shot

Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] is officially just one win away from a shot at the British welterweight title.

The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered he fight Chris Kongo [13(7)-1] in a ‘final eliminator,’ handing him direct passage to a Londdale tilt.

The BBBofC ordered the fight in their most recent circular and gave the fighters team’s until Wednesday July 13 to reach an agreement for a fight that has to take place before November of this year.

If terms can’t be agreed upon purse bids will be called.

It’s great news for Crocker who has found it difficult to get that break through moment, mainly due to the fact the knockout lover is extremely high risk and low reward.

Like Padraig McCrory, who co main evented with at the Ulster Hall last year, and the EU strap, this puts ‘La Croc’s’ title faith in his own hands.

Win his next two and he could be British champion and bring a title to the table that will tempt names to break bread with him.

The news may have come too soon for the fight to be made for August 6 and Michael Conlan’s undercard, but it would be ideal for an October Conlna Boxing Ulster Hall bill.

Crocker, 25, hasn’t fought since last May, so may want a few rounds before the big fight.

Kongo is scheduled to fight for a WBC ranking title at Wembley Arena next month on a Boxxer card – and having worked with the Sky associated promotional company may also provide Crocker passage onto the TV platform.

The title is currently held by Ekow Essuman who has been ordered to defend against Samuel Antwi, the winnier of Crocker – Congo will be mandatory for the winner of that fight.

The BBBofC Circular read: “The Stewards decided to put out the above final eliminator contest to Purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th July 2022, the contest to take place by the end of November 2022.”